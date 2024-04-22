Trump Surrogate to Newsmax: Trial Is Embarrassment of Abuses

Donald Trump campaign surrogate David Gelman told Newsmax on Monday that the business records case against the former president which started earlier in the day is a multi-level embarrassment for the Department of Justice.

"This is what they call, Eric, an embarrassment," Gelman said on "Eric Bolling The Balance." "And I'm sure you heard President Trump say that today, before he went into the court. It's an embarrassment. It's an embarrassment that he's there today. This is an embarrassment of the weaponization of the DOJ. This is just an embarrassment of the Justice Department in general."

Trump excoriated all of the power brokers involved outside of the courthouse Monday, saying, "This is a Biden witch hunt to keep me off the campaign trail. So far, it's not working because my poll numbers are higher than they've ever been."

Gelman added to that.

"How can a person who is running for president of the United States, and winning and being at the top of that, now having to go to New York City and sit in court every single day — except Wednesdays — and now have to hear lies after lies about a potential, or an alleged crime, where the statute of limitations ran out five years ago?" Gelman told Bolling.

"Boggles my mind."

