Trump Slams Prosecutors in Trial, Claims Innocence

Former President Donald Trump unleashed a blistering attack on Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and others outside the courthouse where his trial is under way, insisting on his innocence and alleging political interference aimed at thwarting his potential political ambitions, Mediaite reported.

In an eight-minute, stream-of-consciousness appearance on Monday, Trump criticized the adjournment of court proceedings to accommodate a juror's dental appointment, accusing prosecutors of deliberately prolonging the trial to hinder his political activities.

"They called a payment to a lawyer a legal expense in the books. They didn't call it construction. They didn't say you're building a building," Trump said, referring to the payment made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels. He reiterated that the payment was a legitimate "legal expense" and not an attempt to conceal wrongdoing.

Trump also sought to distance himself from his former attorney, Michael Cohen, who alleged Trump was fully aware of the reasons behind the payment to Daniels. Cohen, who has been disbarred and pleaded guilty to bank fraud and other charges, has claimed that Trump's payment was an attempt to cover up an alleged affair.

"This is a Biden witch hunt to keep me off the campaign trail. So far, it's not working because my poll numbers are higher than they've ever been," Trump said, suggesting that the trial benefits him politically.

The trial, which is expected to last up to two months, marks the first criminal trial of a former American president and the first of four prosecutions of Trump to reach a jury.

Prosecutors have sought to emphasize the seriousness of the case, portraying it as a matter of election interference related to the payment to Daniels.

Despite his legal challenges, Trump remains defiant, insisting that he is the "leading candidate" and accusing prosecutors of attempting to derail his political aspirations. As the trial unfolds, Trump will be required to spend his days in the courtroom rather than on the campaign trail, which he has lamented publicly.

"I should be in Georgia right now. I should be in Florida right now. I should be in a lot of places campaigning right now. Instead, I'm sitting here, and this trial will go on for a very long time. It's very unfair," Trump said, highlighting his frustration with the legal proceedings.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this story.