Former Amb. Friedman to Newsmax: Media 'Complicit' If Journalists Tied to Hamas

Amid revelations journalists with ties to CNN, The New York Times, The Associated Press, and Reuters were embedded with Hamas terrorists during the Oct. 7 attacks on Israel, former Trump administration Ambassador to Israel David Friedman is delivering a stern rebuke.

"God help us; God help us," Friedman told Newsmax Israel correspondent Daniel Cohen in an interview that aired in part on Thursday's "National Report." "Just when you thought things couldn't get any lower, people's ethics and morality couldn't sink any lower, we're reaching new depths. I'm just stunned by the revelation.

"The fact that they would elevate their need, you know, to get a story, these news organizations for whom these people work — I think if this is true — are very much complicit."

Newsmax has not independently verified the allegations of mainstream media photographers and journalists being embedded with Hamas, but Reuters and AP are denying having any prior knowledge of the massive terrorist assault on Israel and CNN has cut ties with one photographer to have alleged ties with Hamas, according to Cohen's report.

"I'm talking to my sources here in Israel just to find out who knew what and when," Cohen reported. "Everyone understands these are very explosive allegations."

Israeli Knesset Min. Benny Gantz, a former Israel defense minister, told Cohen that journalists with ties to Hamas and the Oct. 7 terrorist attack will be treated as terrorists.

Gantz told Cohen — and the full quote was published by Israel-7 National News: "Journalists found to have known about the massacre — and still chose to stand as idle bystanders while children were slaughtered — are no different than terrorists and should be treated as such."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find N ewsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com