Sen. McCormick to Newsmax: Pa. AG Larry Krasner is "A Disgrace"

Sen. Dave McCormick, R-Penn., told Newsmax on Saturday that Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner should be condemned for the rhetoric McCormick said he used, comparing ICE agents to Nazis and suggesting they should be hunted down. McCormick argued that kind of language is unacceptable and risks provoking more violence in a time of already inflamed tensions.

The host raised what he described as dangerous anti-ICE rhetoric and pointed to statements by Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner, which McCormick said had crossed a line.

On Tuesday, Krasner, a Democrat, called ICE officers "a small bunch of wannabe Nazis" and added, "If we have to hunt you down the way they hunted down Nazis for decades, we will find your identities," according to video of his remarks and an NBC10 Philadelphia report.

"Larry Krasner in Pennsylvania is an absolute disgrace," McCormick said on Newsmax's "Saturday Agenda."

"He's the district attorney in Philadelphia," McCormick said.

"He literally compared those ICE agents to Nazis and said we should hunt them down.

That kind of rhetoric has no place, it only leads to violence," he added.

McCormick then linked the rhetoric to broader enforcement operations and the risks he said officers face.

"Listen, this is a moment where President Trump is leading the charge in fulfilling his primary campaign promise," he said, describing that promise as "to secure the border" and "to deport these violent criminals."

McCormick said the focus is on "these cartel members," and others, he said, who have "brought violence to American communities." He said ICE and Border Patrol "need the support of local law enforcement" to do the job.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey have been in an intense public and legal conflict with federal immigration authorities (ICE) following a violent surge in enforcement actions in Minnesota.

This confrontation escalated after federal agents fatally shot Renee Good and, later, Alex Pretti, leading to heightened accusations from federal officials that Walz and Frey are obstructing justice and endangering the public.

Earlier this week, Walz expressed concern that Minnesota might be at the center of a national split. In an interview with The Atlantic, he asked, "I mean, is this a Fort Sumter" moment? referring to the South Carolina sea fort where the first battle of the U.S. Civil War occurred.

"What Governor Walz and the mayor of Minneapolis did was irresponsible, really inciting violence," McCormick said, adding it "makes the responsibility and tough job of these law enforcement officers all the more difficult."

Notwithstanding the obstruction, McCormick said Trump has tried to lower tensions while continuing enforcement.

"And the president, I think, is doing the right thing," he said, adding Trump is "de-escalating the rhetoric and the situation in Minneapolis" while "staying true to the mission of deporting those violent criminals."

"And he's saying we're going to investigate and continue to learn to make sure that we do the best job we can do in enforcing the country's laws," McCormick said.

"I think he's handled a very difficult situation well," he said.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight’s special series and President Trump’s comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com