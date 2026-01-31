Trump: Minnesota Fraud Tops $19 Billion

President Donald Trump wrote on Truth Social on Saturday that "the theft and fraud in Minnesota is far greater than the $19 billion originally projected."

The post came as House Oversight Chair Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., said Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Attorney General Keith Ellison will testify under oath March 4.

The testimony will be part of a congressional investigation into alleged fraud in state-run social services programs.

In the post, Trump also attacked Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., Walz, and Minnesota officials, writing:

"The Biden Administration knew this FRAUD was happening, and did absolutely nothing about it.

"Scammer" Illhan Omar and her absolutely terrible friends from Somalia should all be in jail right now or, far worse, send them back to Somalia.

"Governor" Waltz is either the most CORRUPT government official in history, or the most INCOMPETENT.

"Even a very low IQ person, of which there are many, should have known what was going on in Minnesota!!! President DJT."

Comer said Friday that Walz and Ellison will appear at a hearing titled "Oversight of Fraud and Misuse of Federal Funds in Minnesota: Part II" on Wednesday, March 4, 2026, at 10 a.m. ET.

In that announcement, the committee said it opened its investigation in December 2025 after federal prosecutors described what lawmakers called extensive fraud and money laundering across Minnesota's social services system.

At the inception of the investigation, the committee said criminals "have stolen an estimated $9 billion" in taxpayer funds intended for programs including child nutrition support, services for autistic children, housing assistance, and Medicaid.

Publicly available reports show that prosecutors and investigators have used a range of figures to describe suspected losses.

No final statewide total has been announced in a court.

In December, a federal prosecutor said half or more of roughly $18 billion in federal funds supporting 14 Minnesota-run programs since 2018 may have been stolen.

The fraud investigations began during the COVID-19 pandemic and include the Feeding Our Future case, which federal prosecutors have described as a major scheme involving federal child nutrition money.

Last month, 57 people connected to Feeding Our Future were convicted.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this story.