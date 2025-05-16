Daughtry to Newsmax: Never Forget Sacrifices of Police

National Police Week is a somber week for law enforcement officers, and it is important "that we never forget the ultimate sacrifices that officers have made," Kaz Daughtry, New York City's deputy mayor for public safety, told Newsmax on Friday.

"Nobody, no officer, wants to have their name put on the memorial [National Law Enforcement Memorial] in Washington," Daughtry said on "American Agenda."

"But it's important that we never forget the ultimate sacrifices that officers have made, especially for me. For this week, I'm thinking about all the 52 NYPD officers [whose names] were put on the wall, but especially one, Jonathan Diller, who is near and dear to my heart because he was part of the community response team that myself and Chief [John] Chell put together.

"And it just it's just sad that he's not here. But we would never forget his sacrifice. We would never forget his. He would always be in our memories."

Diller was shot to death in late March during a traffic stop.

The slaying was the first of an NYPD officer since 2022, when two officers, Wilbert Mora, 27, and Jason Rivera, 22, were ambushed in a Harlem apartment building during a domestic disturbance call.

