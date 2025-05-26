Gold Star Father to Newsmax: Memorial Day Fills Me With Pride

Darin Hoover, whose son, Taylor, was killed during the withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021, told Newsmax Monday, he is honoring the sacrifice his son made on Memorial Day.

"These are tough days but at the same time, it fills me with pride that my son and those many who have gone before, the 12 other brothers and sisters that were with him that day, gave their last full measure in defense of this country and in defense of others," Hoover said on "American Agenda." "Their legacy has been set, just like all those many thousands that are laid to rest in Arlington, along with Taylor and those throughout the country and other countries as well.

"They signed on the dotted line knowing the sacrifice that they may be called upon to make and still went and said, 'Take me and I will go.' "

Hoover had nothing but praise for those who sign up for the armed forces and agree to fight for the country.

"Thank goodness for the men and women who stand up and say, 'You know, I'm the next one in line,' " Hoover said. "It says something about these young men and women that are doing it. They see that we're back and we're strong and that they have the backing of their leaders, and especially the president of the United States. It fills me with pride."

Hoover said Taylor always wanted to join the military from when he was playing with his little toy soldiers as a kid.

"He lived that life," he said. "He prepared himself from school, learning about the Marine Corps, learning about the history of this country. We're a very patriotic family. His service, that's what he wanted to do. And he was a better man for it. We're a better family for it. You know, he took himself to heights that I can't deny.

"He did those things for this country, for himself. And I couldn't be more proud. We certainly couldn't be more proud of him."

