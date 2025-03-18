Darin Gaub to Newsmax: New Russian Borders for Peace

On Tuesday, retired U.S. Army Lt. Col. Darin Gaub told Newsmax that if peace means Russia has new borders, then "it's worth exploring."

"Russia has controlled the Crimean Peninsula, by the way, that's the home of Sevastopol — their Black Sea fleet," Gaub told "American Agenda."

"So it's no surprise that they're going to want to make part of the deal that a formal ownership of that recognized by other nations. And then they're going to step next into the continuation of trying to build that land bridge through Ukraine, connecting to Russia directly and making that all Russia. So they're not connected to Crimea by just a bridge.

"This doesn't come as a surprise. It's an expected negotiating position from them. And, you know, whether it's a mistake or not or rewarding Russia or not, in the end, if in the process of these negotiations, there is a land trade and a formalizing of lines and some agreement that can end the war and end the killing that is accomplishing nothing at this point, I would say it's worth exploring for the greater good of both sides of the front line right now."

Gaub's statement comes as Russian President Vladimir Putin and President Donald Trump spoke in a lengthy phone call on Tuesday, the New York Post reported. The two agreed that Russia would stop attacks on Ukraine's energy and infrastructure but stopped short of a full-fledged 30-day ceasefire.

The White House said that further negotiations "will begin immediately in the Middle East."

