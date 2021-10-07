Danny Danon to Newsmax: Abbas Unlikely to Negotiate With Israel

Reports indicate that the Biden administration has been privately pressuring the Israeli government to hold back from a decision to build settlements in the West Bank, but with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas likely to end his career soon, he's not looking to negotiate with Israel, Danny Danon, Israel's 17th permanent representative to the United Nations and chairman of the World Likud, said on Newsmax Thursday.

"We are continuing the normal life of Jews in Judea and Samaria," Danon said on Newsmax's "National Report." "I don't think we will see a major expansion of Jewish communities, but you should allow people to live there."

The bigger issue, though, is that President Joe Biden is "eager" to enter the United States into the Iran nuclear agreement again, and that will be "a major mistake," said Danon.

"It is bad news for Israel, bad news for the allies of the U.S. in the region, and we will take our decisions ourselves," said Danon. "We do have the capabilities and we are getting ready for our scenarios."

Danon also discussed Israel's policies on COVID-19 and booster shots, and while much of the world is watching what is going on, "We don't have the answers. We are dealing with a situation [that] evolves every day. We started with the third vaccine, the booster for the majority of Israelis. I received the booster and the numbers are going down."

Between the boosters and being required to show vaccination cards, Israel is opening up, including sporting events and more, and Danon said he's optimistic.

However, he added, "We learned from the past that we have to be patient when we deal with this," but he doesn't know if Israelis will need further booster shots in another six months.

"I don't think we still have the final answer for the disease, but I think it allows us to continue with the opening of the economy," he said.

