Danny Danon to Newsmax: Biden Admin Not Doing Enough to Neutralize Iran

Monday was Holocaust Remembrance Day in Israel, and the central theme was the Jewish resistance during the Holocaust and the 80th anniversary of the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising.

Danny Danon, a member of Israel's Knesset and a former Israeli ambassador to the United Nations, told Newsmax that it also is a reminder to "never allow a radical regime to threaten the Jewish people again."

But Israel does face such a threat in Iran, which is trying to build an arsenal of nuclear weapons, and Danon told "American Agenda" the Biden administration is not doing an effective job in neutralizing Tehran's ambitions.

"It shouldn't be the responsibility of only Israelis to deal with a nuclear Iran, God forbid," Danon said. "We expect that the U.S., the EU, the moderate Arab countries to join us in the efforts to neutralize that threat.

"Unfortunately, we feel that the U.S. administration is not preparing to neutralize Iran. That's why we're preparing all options for the day that we would have to actually neutralize that threat."

Israel was hit by two terrorist attacks on April 7 that killed four people. Near the West Bank settlement of Hamra, Palestinian terrorists opened fire on car driven by a mother with her two daughters inside. The car crashed on the highway's shoulder, and the terrorists opened fire at the car again. The daughters, Maia Dee, 20, and Rina Dee, 15, died at the scene. The mother, Luce Dee, 48, died from her wounds three days later.

Also on April 7, Italian tourist Alessandro Parini was killed along a promenade at a Tel Aviv beach, when a terrorist drove through a group of people, all tourists from Italy and the United Kingdom.

On April 6, 34 rockets were fired into Israel by Hamas militants in Lebanon, which is controlled by Hezbollah, an Iranian proxy terrorist group. The rocket attacks were in response to consecutive nights of clashes between Israeli police and Palestinians at the Al-Aqsa Mosque on Jerusalem's Temple Mount.

Danon said all of it can be traced back to Iran.

"We see unrest on a few fronts," he said. "But then, when you look at what is the reason for the unrest, it all comes from Iran. They promote instability and division, whether it attacks from Lebanon, those rockets are being promoted by Hezbollah, a proxy of Iran, whether it's rockets coming from Gaza, it's been permitted by the Iranians, as well.

"They're trying to create instability in the region, and we are there, so we have to deal with the threats coming from Iran and we are collaborating with moderate Arab countries. They're also worried about the hostility coming from Tehran."

