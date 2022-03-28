Danny Danon to Newsmax: Biden Wants Iran Nuclear Deal 'At Any Price'

President Joe Biden appears to want to sign a new Iran nuclear deal, "at any price," Danny Danon, Israel's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, said in a Newsmax interview Monday.

"I hope that will not be the case but the feeling we get is that President Biden is eager to sign the deal, no matter what," Danon told Newsmax's "John Bachman Now."

"It's not a negotiation. We see a desire to sign at any price."

He pointed out that in recent weeks, three mediators resigned from the U.S. negotiating team because they felt "they were not representing the real interest of the United States."

"The Russian negotiator said it publicly," Danon added. "He said the Iranians are getting so much more than they expected from the beginning."

Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday insisted, during a news conference with Israel's foreign minister, that the administration is committed to the security of Israel and other Gulf allies, and said all sides are committed to making sure Iran will "never acquire a nuclear weapon."

The Trump administration in 2018 withdrew from the deal, which made it unravel. The agreement, reached in 2015, had put curbs on the Iranian nuclear program in exchange for sanctions relief.

Danon, however, on Monday told Bachman that "God forbid the U.S. and other countries" will reach a new deal, as that would give Iran "billions of dollars to spend on promoting violence."

"It will go to those terrorists that will attack Israel, and it will go to support the activities of the Houthis against our friends from Abu Dhabi," he added.

He added that he "cannot understand" why the deal is once again under consideration.

Danon also spoke out about the killing of two people in Israel Sunday, which happened as Blinken and the Arab foreign ministers were in the country for their summit talks.

The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for the attack, during which two soldiers were killed and 10 were injured. The incident took place less than a week after an Arab citizen of Israel stabbed and killed at least four people in the Israeli city of Beersheba before a passerby shot him.

"I think the mistake was that the security services were not making any arrests between those attacks," Danon said, noting that ISIS activists supporters are living among the Arabs in Israel. "Every year, when we come closer to the holiday of Ramadan, around April, we see the radicalization in action and we see the signs of violence in the streets of Israel," he added.

