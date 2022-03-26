John Bolton to Newsmax: Iran Nuke Deal Should Face Review in Congress

The new Iran nuclear deal should require the congressional approval of a "treaty," former President Donald Trump's National Security Adviser John Bolton told Newsmax.

President Joe Biden approving the deal without congressional input and not submitting it for congressional approval might even "violate the law," according to one State Department special envoy.

And the United States has already offered too many "concessions" in the new Iran nuclear deal, Bolton, former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations under President George W. Bush, told "Saturday Report."

"If any document meets the definition of a treaty, this agreement with Iran['s] nuclear deal really dating back to 2015 should have been a treaty as well," Bolton told host Rita Cosby. "The Senate has allowed its constitutional authority to ratify treaties erode for nearly a century.

"This is the agreement to make the fight over, and to say, 'we insist that the Biden administration submit this as a treaty.'"

Bolton called the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) "the worst diplomatic agreement in American history, adding "this one is worse."

"The administration has spent a full year making more concessions to Iran," Bolton said.

There is bipartisan frustration by members of Congress surrounding impending agreement due to the Biden administration's closed-lipped response to what concessions and other details might lie in the deal.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett might have revealed some of them last month.

Bennett said Iran had demanded the closing of any investigation from the International Atomic Energy Agency into a potential military application of its nuclear program, which remains one of the hallmark policies of the 2015 act.

Bennett also said Iran demanded its Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps be removed from the U.S. list of foreign terrorist organizations.

"The emerging deal is likely to create a more violent and less stable Middle East," Bennett said.

According to U.S. Deputy Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Anti-Semitism Ellie Cohanim, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., shutting "down debate on the Biden administration's impending new Iran deal" would "violate the law."

"If Democratic Party leaders refuse to submit for congressional review the new Iran deal expected to be announced imminently, they will be violating ​​the Iran Nuclear Agreement Review Act of 2015 (INARA) and thereby overriding the will of the American people," Cohanim wrote.

She details that one way this might play out is "in order to sneak America into a disastrous deal, the Biden administration is reinterpreting INARA in a way opposite from its clear intentions. Jaline Porter, a spokeswoman at the State Department, has indicated President Biden might not submit the new deal's text to Congress for review. The administration will argue that President Biden is merely reinstating President Obama's old deal, and that the deal has therefore already been approved by Congress."

"But this argument is dead wrong," Cohanim wrote. "Beyond the fact that Iran's nuclear uranium holdings have materially changed since 2015, suggesting the deal's terms ought to be reconsidered, it appears Biden's deal will in fact wholly include novel provisions, such as sanctions relief for terrorists. The Biden administration must not skirt the law."

