Danny Danon to Newsmax: US Should Not Negotiate With 'Butcher of Tehran'

The installation of Iran's new President Ebrahim Raisi, referred to in Jerusalem as the notorious "Butcher of Tehran," is "bad news for everybody," and the United States should not want to negotiate with him, Danny Danon, who had served as Israel's 17th Permanent Representative to the United Nations and currently serves as chairman of the World Likud, told Newsmax Friday.

"We call him in Jerusalem the 'Butcher of Tehran' because of his track record of human rights violations," Danon said on Newsmax's "National Report." "He himself executed the killing of thousands of innocent Iranians, and he was very proud of it."

Raisi is pushing for the United States to do away with its sanctions, and Israel is concerned about what that could mean for the future "not only with the nuclear ambitions of Iran but the hostility of their proxies," said Danon.

He pointed out that earlier on Friday, Lebanon’s Iran-backed Hezbollah movement fired several rockets toward Israeli-controlled territory. This prompted Israel's army to fire cross-border attacks on rocket-launching sites in what was said to be the most serious exchange between the sides in over a year.

"That is a sign," said Danon. "The radical leadership will continue to spread terrorism in the region. And I hope that the U. S will not want to negotiate with this guy."

Meanwhile, Danon said he can't understand why President Joe Biden is "racing" to rejoin the Iran nuclear deal, when "we all know that the Iranians are lying to us," and he doesn't know why the European Union sent a representative to Raisi's inauguration

"It was embarrassing for the European people that they were actually taking part in the inauguration, sitting with leaders from Hezbollah, Hamas all those terrorist organizations," said Danon. " I think the U.S. should do exactly the opposite. They should put more pressure and stick to their policy to demand that those kinds of human rights for letters will not be negotiated with, but you will be dealt in a much more sophisticated way. "

Danon also discussed the news that Iran-backed forces have seized two tankers in the Arabian Sea, a report that Iran denies.

"We know that the Iranians are testing the administration in Washington, the new government in Israel," said Danon. "You think you have the technology and we can say for sure we have the technology to prove it that it came from Iranian, so they cannot deny it. I think we have to stick with them in the language they understand to apply sanctions to be stronger."

