Rep. Meuser to Newsmax: Trump Delivering on Economy

Rep. Dan Meuser, R-Pa., told Newsmax's "Wake Up America" that, despite signs of improvement, there's still "work to do" to fully stabilize the economy and bring down prices for American families.

Meuser said President Donald Trump has "delivered on his promises from an economic standpoint," but emphasized that Americans continue to feel the strain of high costs.

He noted that the administration's critics — particularly in the media — argue progress is not happening fast enough.

"There are some out there ... stating that ... 80% of the media, maybe 90%, it's not happening fast enough," Meuser said, adding that the president should remind Americans "where we were and where we were headed" when he speaks on the economy in Pennsylvania on Tuesday.

Meuser argued that Trump's administration has remedied several crises, pointing to border security, energy costs, federal spending, and manufacturing.

He said illegal border crossings were "completely corrected" within a month of Trump's inauguration and the administration reversed "spiking energy costs" and "wild spending."

According to Meuser, these problems, which he said were inherited from the Biden administration, pushed up interest rates, healthcare premiums, and the cost of living.

"Their economic initiatives increased our inflation ... by over 20%," he said. "Under the [current] president, it's been at 2.3%."

Looking ahead to Trump's Tuesday speech in the Poconos, Meuser said the president plans to highlight "what we fixed and how we're going to go from here," predicting a strong 2026 economically and "in patriotism and strength of our country."

He also responded to comments from Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, who told CBS the holiday shopping season has been stronger than expected and that GDP growth remains solid.

While Meuser agreed the economy shows positive signs, he stressed Americans still feel price pressure.

"We all go to the grocery store. People see it," he said. "There's no denying that."

Lingering uncertainty keeps some sellers from lowering prices, Meuser said, but he expects relief as interest rates ease and manufacturing expands.

"When you increase supply and it exceeds demand, by definition inflation comes down," he said.

Meuser pointed to tax credits and refunds coming this spring, as a result of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, as well as stronger trade and investment, as additional drivers of growth.

Waste, abuse, and fraud, he added, are "being reined in," contributing to what he believes will be a broader economic "surge."

While acknowledging progress takes time, Meuser said Trump remains the right messenger for the moment.

"The president is the best at expressing and providing that patriotic hope that has real results," he said.

