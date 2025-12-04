Trump Said to Be Planning Nationwide Blitz to Tout Economic Agenda

President Donald Trump soon will be traveling to Pennsylvania to tout his economic agenda ahead of the 2026 midterms, a White House spokesperson told Newsmax on Thursday.

"Can confirm the President will be traveling to PA to discuss how he and the Administration continue to focus on delivering on his Day One priority of ending Joe Biden's inflation crisis," the spokesperson said.

Multiple media outlets reported that Trump will stop in Pennsylvania on Tuesday to launch a nationwide tour, even as the media and political opponents push the narrative that he's facing backlash from Americans for supposedly prioritizing global issues over their economic concerns.

After the Pennsylvania appearance, Trump might hold another event this month, a person familiar with his plans told Axios. Additional events are expected after New Year's Day.

Administration officials maintain that the president's policies are strengthening the economy and reversing the damage left behind by Biden.

Still, the upcoming trip to Pennsylvania — which a White House official told NBC News will be in the northeastern part of the state — amounts to a quiet admission that Trump's message hasn't fully broken through to Americans the way his team believes it should.

"It's more of a narrative thing than it is a substantive thing," the official said.

"With the trip coming up here, it's more to reiterate or underscore, 'Guys, we've been working on this since Day One.' That's not changing anytime soon."

The official spoke to NBC News on condition of anonymity to provide a candid assessment of the president's strategy.

Inflation has marginally increased from 2.8% to 3% since February, according to the Consumer Price Index, and Trump has repeatedly insisted prices are coming down, calling Democrats' focus on affordability a "hoax" and "con job."

"Just about everything is down," Trump said Wednesday while announcing his administration was terminating Biden administration Corporate Average Fuel Economy standards that required passenger vehicles to have a fuel efficiency of 50 miles per gallon by 2031.

"They use the word 'affordability.' It is a Democrat hoax," he said.

"They're the ones that drove the prices up. ... Biden had — because of his stupid ways and between his energy policies and his spending policies — the worst inflation in the history of our country. And now prices are coming down.

"Remember, when they use that word 'affordability,' they never say anything else. This election is about affordability, and they go on to the next subject," Trump continued.

"It is a con job. They caused the highest prices in the history of our country, the worst inflation in the history of our country.

"We are getting those prices down. They are coming down rapidly," he said.

"You will see those results very soon."

White House aides quietly conceded to Axios that the Biden administration has failed to get a handle on Americans' cost-of-living woes — and said that Trump, during his trip, will offer a preview of the stronger, solutions-driven agenda he plans to bring back to Washington.