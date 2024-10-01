Danielle Alvarez to Newsmax: 'No Leadership' From WH

Danielle Alvarez, senior adviser to Republican Donald Trump’s presidential campaign, told Newsmax on Tuesday that “there’s no leadership in this country” while criticizing President Joe Biden’s response to Hurricane Helene.

While in a Georgia community affected by the storm on Monday, Trump lashed out at Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris over the federal response to the hurricane, saying they were “being very nonresponsive” to Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, an accusation Biden said was a lie.

According to a report in The Hill, Kemp noted that Biden had called him on Sunday to offer support as the state sorts through damage caused by the hurricane.

Alvarez told “Wake Up America” that the damage from the hurricane was “absolutely devastating,” adding, “There’s no leadership in this country” from the White House.

She said, “We see that President Trump is always willing to show up ... even in a moment where he's not in office.

Alvarez continued, “He’s willing to help. He's willing to listen. He started a GoFundMe page, backed by our chief fundraiser, Meredith O’Rourke,” which has raised over $1.7 million.

“We thank everyone who donates and is involved in helping with that recovery,” Alvarez said. “My sister lives in western North Carolina. You know, it's absolutely devastating. The stories that you're hearing.”

She went on to note that Trump “was in Valdosta, Georgia, on the ground firsthand,” and said the campaign will “have a bus tour with Lara Trump, our amazing co-chair of the RNC, where she'll be on the ground, too.”

Alvarez said, “That’s what leadership is. That is what our country is hungry for.”

