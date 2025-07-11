Danielle Alvarez to Newsmax: Trump Texas Visit 'Right Type of Hope'

Republican National Committee Senior Adviser Danielle Alvarez told Newsmax on Friday that President Donald Trump’s decision to visit Texas on Friday following widespread flooding “is the exact type of leadership that our nation needs.”

Trump on Friday will visit parts of Central Texas and Hill Country affected by recent flooding that occurred on July 4, killing at least 120 people and leaving 170 still missing.

Alvarez, who previously served as senior adviser to Trump’s 2024 campaign, told “Wake Up America” that his trip “is the exact type of leadership that our nation needs.”

She added, “It's the right type of hope that these first responders and these victims' families need to know that the entire country is behind them as we search for the final 170 missing individuals, as we make sure that government is doing these search and rescue operations and is responding to make sure to help this part of our country rebuild.”

Alvarez noted that Trump previously visited North Carolina last January, in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, putting “boots on the ground first there, and I really think that it is impactful to see the leader of our nation, our commander in chief, on the ground with the great people of Texas.”

She added that Trump waited until now to make his visit to avoid disrupting the ongoing search and rescue mission.

“Obviously, any time that the president of the United States makes a movement … it is much more complicated than just showing up,” Alvarez said, “but it is important for him to be there for the hope and the resources that will have been there and will follow as a result of the federal government stepping in, FEMA stepping in.”

