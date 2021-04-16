Rep. Bishop: Russia Bounty Story Proves Hypocrisy of Liberal Media, Biden

Democrats want to gain more control over tech companies because they want to clamp down on misinformation, but ''their'' media is really the disinformation, Rep. Dan Bishop, R-N.C., said Friday during a discussion with Newsmax TV about U.S. intelligence officials backtracking on a 2020 report about Russia allegedly offering money to Taliban jihadists to kill American soldiers.

''This was published by major media across the landscape. And they reported it as if there really was very little doubt about it that intelligence sources were saying and then Biden doubled down,'' Bishop said Thursday during an appearance on Newsmax TV’s ''Spicer & Co.''

''He used this repeatedly. He didn't say look … no note of caution. President Trump called it a hoax at the time, and he was pilloried by the media for doing that, so yes, indeed. Just like any other number of uncouth countless occasions where President Trump said something that media contrary to media lies there.

"We had four years of uninterrupted media lies, starting from the moment after he was inaugurated, to the fake fraudulent Steele dossier, the rumor that Don Jr. had access to Wikileaks documents, on and on with Russian disinformation. It never stopped,'' Bishop said.

''The Hunter Biden laptop story … on the eve of the election being Russian disinformation. All the way to the end. In fact, after the secretary of state of Georgia, find the fraud call, that was another lie. It was one lie after another, and they don't have the decency even to acknowledge and apologize as you suggest.''

The intelligence community, a senior administration official told reporters Friday, ''assesses with low to moderate confidence that Russian intelligence officers sought to encourage Taliban attacks against U.S. and coalition personnel in Afghanistan in 2019, and perhaps earlier, including through financial incentives and compensation.''

"This information puts a burden on the Russian government to explain its actions and take steps to address this disturbing pattern of behavior."

The New York Times last summer first reported the existence of the CIA’s assessment that Russian operatives offered the bounties to Taliban-linked militants.

Biden slammed Trump at the time, saying ''his entire presidency has been a gift to Putin, but this is beyond the pale.''

''It’s betrayal of the most sacred duty we bear as a nation to protect and equip our troops when we send them into harm’s way. It’s a betrayal of every single American family with a loved one serving in Afghanistan or anywhere overseas.''

ABC, CNN, MSNBC also focused heavily on the report.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki, when asked Friday whether Biden had any regrets for attacking Trump about the issue, said: ''I’m not going to speak to the previous administration, but I will say that we had enough concern about these reports and about the targeting of our men and women … proudly serving around the world that we wanted our intelligence community to then look into it.''

Bishop called her approach ''grotesque'' and said media organizations should be ashamed for airing the story.

''They want to make sure we can’t get any other information other than their lies,'' he said. ''And they never apologize and they never back down.''

