Rep. Dan Bishop to Newsmax TV: Border in 'Chaos'

North Carolina Rep. Dan Bishop told Newsmax TV on Friday his impression of the border "overall is one of chaos."

Appearing on "Stinchfield," Bishop described the desperate methods migrants are using attempting to enter the country illegally.

"If you go to the river in the evening as we did — the Rio Grande, you see people, groups, coming up the hill from the banks of the river, turning themselves in at the temporary outdoor processing site under a bridge where thousands of them have been processed through in about eight hours and released," he said.

Bishop expressed concern at the overcrowded conditions at the temporary holding facility for unaccompanied minors in Donna, Texas.

"[It] is hugely overcapacity ... a pod that's supposed to hold about 33 had 527 people in it," Bishop said. "Or if you go over to the place where the unaccompanied minors are sent to HHS, the office of resettlement ... they've got 16,000 beds that they've got occupied. They turn them over every 24 days. They're gonna work up to 60,000 beds, turning every 24 days."

The problem is so overwhelming that Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has refused a request from federal authorities to help.

"We will not do that," she said on WHO radio. "We don't have the facilities. We're not set up to do that. This is not our problem. This is the president's problem. He's the one that opened the borders. He needs to be responsible for this, and he needs to stop it."

Bishop empathized with Reynolds, and said the issue is nationwide.

"The governor is exactly right, but it's too bad because this problem is being visited upon her state and every state in the country," he said.

Bishop blamed President Joe Biden's administration, and lamented that it had no idea how to fix it.

"Biden administration has no answer for it," he said. "None at all. You're looking at, you got breaks in the border wall. We saw that as well. That and incomplete border wall stretches they haven't decided whether to fix or not. They have no answer."

Related Stories: