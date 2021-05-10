Rep. Dan Bishop to Newsmax TV: Remove a 'Distraction' in Cheney

The House Republican who introduced the past resolution to get Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., to step down as House GOP Conference chair says he first wants her stripped of her leadership before Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., is handed the role.

"It is clear that our voters want a Republican Party that fights back – doesn't stand pat, and so Liz Cheney has been a distraction from that," Rep. Dan Bishop, R-N.C., told Newsmax TV's "Stinchfield" on Monday.

Bishop said he "made the motion 90 days ago to remove her" and lamented "we couldn't get there," but he suggested the resolution to remove Cheney from House GOP leadership "stands on its own."

"I'm gratified that with the support of leader [California GOP Rep. Kevin] McCarthy, it appears that vote's going to be taken on Wednesday," he told host Grant Stinchfield. "That stands on its own.

"I think we ought to have a fair and open process within our conference to decide who will be the next conference leader."

As opposed to efforts to immediately install Stefanik as Cheney's replacement, the House GOP Conference should take some time to consider all its alternatives, according to Bishop.

"The point is we ought to have some period of time to pass before we pick our next conference chair," he said. "It could be 30 days or so.

"The important thing is, let's get this distraction – the person who keeps on attacking the president, President Trump, keeps on undermining the effort – let's get that dealt with, and we've got plenty of time to move on."

Ultimately, Cheney should not be the focus of Republicans, it should be the Democrats and goal of regaining the House majority in 2022, Bishop continued.

"One thing is really clear, Grant, is every passing day makes it clearer than ever that Republicans absolutely must take control of the House in 2022, and we need to be focused on that 24-7," he said.

The Republican majority needs to step forward and be the voice of the party, not merely the top 5%, Bishop concluded.

"Here's what I'd say about our Republican conference: For too long it has served the 5% of the conference that's farthest to the left," Bishop said. "That's not what voters want.

"Why should people furthest to the left, the 5%, enjoy all this attention? And why should we be concerned mostly about them?

"I think it's time for those guys to quiet down a little bit, and let's let the main body of the conference speak and have leaders that support us."

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, FUBO and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV’s including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizio and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here