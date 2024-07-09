Sen. Sullivan to Newsmax: Canada Not Paying Its Share to NATO

Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska, told Newsmax on Monday he pressed Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau about why his country doesn't pay its fair share as one of 32 members of the military alliance.

Trudeau was in Washington, D.C., for a summit of NATO countries, which began Monday, marking the military alliance's 75th anniversary.

In 2006, NATO defense ministers agreed that each member country would commit a minimum of 2% of its gross domestic product (GDP) to defense spending. But NATO data revealed that since 2014, Canada has not committed even 1.5% of its GDP on defense spending, with a low of 1.01% in 2014 and a high of 1.44% in 2017. Its 2024 commitment is estimated to be 1.37%.

Only 23 of the military alliance's 31 member nations – Iceland doesn't have a military so it is exempt – are estimated to commit more than 2% of their GDP on defense spending this year, according to NATO, with Poland (4.12%), Estonia (3.43%), and the U.S. (3.38%) leading the way.

Because the U.S.'s GDP is much higher than any other NATO country, it ends up committing the lion's share to defense spending. Former President Donald Trump has long claimed that many NATO nations are not paying their fair share to the alliance.

"It is important that we highlight the 75th anniversary of NATO, probably the most successful military alliance in history," Sullivan, a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, told "The Record With Greta Van Susteren." "But here's the thing: We want it around for 75 more years, which is why in my meeting today with the Prime Minister of Canada … I and the other Republican senators in this meeting, we were respectful but forceful, saying, come on, Mr. Prime Minister, the commitment that NATO members have made is at least 2% of GDP for defense spending to be a member of NATO.

"President Trump really pressed countries to do this. He strengthened the alliance. But the Canadians just don't pull their weight. We push them hard there. They're at [1.37%] of GDP. That's pathetic. And I mentioned to him, look, you're a founding member."

