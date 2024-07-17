WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: dan sullivan | iran | donald trump | hezbollah

Sen. Dan Sullivan to Newsmax: Stop Appeasing Iran

By    |   Wednesday, 17 July 2024 11:07 AM EDT

Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska, is disturbed about reports of an Iranian plot to assassinate former President Donald Trump, showing the problem with the Biden administration's appeasement of Iran.

"The Iranians supply and train and arm the Houthis," Sullivan told Newsmax's "The Record With Greta Van Susteren."

"The Houthis have been shooting missiles at all kinds of maritime, vessels and vessels, including the U.S. Navy. The Iranians had a spy ship next to our navy in the Red Sea, giving the Houthis targeting information on our ships. Why have we not sunk those spy ships? Why are those Iranian spy ships not at the bottom of the sea?"

Sullivan noted former Trump administration officials like John Bolton and Mike Pompeo still have security details because of threats from Iran.

"Why have we not sunk the entire Iranian Navy?" Sullivan said. "We could do it in two hours. This is the weakness of the Biden administration."

The Alaska senator pointed out Iran funds Hamas and Hezbollah, who then wage war on Israel.

"Iran is literally getting away with murder," Sullivan said.

Under Donald Trump, sanctions were placed on Iran's ability to export oil and gas and Iran was down to $4 billion in foreign reserves.

"Biden lifted those sanctions," Sullivan said. "Iran has about $80 billion in foreign reserves right now. Guess what they're using that for: to fund the Houthis, Hezbollah, and Hamas. This is why we need Donald Trump in the White House."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

Sam Barron

Sam Barron has almost two decades of experience covering a wide range of topics including politics, crime and business.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska, is disturbed about reports of an Iranian plot to assassinate former President Donald Trump, showing the problem with the Biden administration's appeasement of Iran.
dan sullivan, iran, donald trump, hezbollah
296
2024-07-17
Wednesday, 17 July 2024 11:07 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved