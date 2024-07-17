Sen. Dan Sullivan to Newsmax: Stop Appeasing Iran

Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska, is disturbed about reports of an Iranian plot to assassinate former President Donald Trump, showing the problem with the Biden administration's appeasement of Iran.

"The Iranians supply and train and arm the Houthis," Sullivan told Newsmax's "The Record With Greta Van Susteren."

"The Houthis have been shooting missiles at all kinds of maritime, vessels and vessels, including the U.S. Navy. The Iranians had a spy ship next to our navy in the Red Sea, giving the Houthis targeting information on our ships. Why have we not sunk those spy ships? Why are those Iranian spy ships not at the bottom of the sea?"

Sullivan noted former Trump administration officials like John Bolton and Mike Pompeo still have security details because of threats from Iran.

"Why have we not sunk the entire Iranian Navy?" Sullivan said. "We could do it in two hours. This is the weakness of the Biden administration."

The Alaska senator pointed out Iran funds Hamas and Hezbollah, who then wage war on Israel.

"Iran is literally getting away with murder," Sullivan said.

Under Donald Trump, sanctions were placed on Iran's ability to export oil and gas and Iran was down to $4 billion in foreign reserves.

"Biden lifted those sanctions," Sullivan said. "Iran has about $80 billion in foreign reserves right now. Guess what they're using that for: to fund the Houthis, Hezbollah, and Hamas. This is why we need Donald Trump in the White House."

