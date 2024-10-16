Lt. Gov. Patrick to Newsmax: Biden-Harris Have 'Blood on Their Hands'

The Biden-Harris administration has blood on its hands because of its policy of letting unvetted people into the country, Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick told Newsmax Wednesday.

On "The Record With Greta Van Susteren," Patrick said, "It’s insane for me to think that anyone would vote for Kamala Harris knowing that she is a partner in all of this. For the last, almost four years, millions of people have crossed the border. We know thousands upon thousands of felons, criminals, rapists, murderers, child sex offenders.

"I mean, look what's happened to women just jogging down a trail. Little Jocelyn Nungaray, she was 12 years old. She was snatched off the street. She was tortured for two hours, raped, and thrown in the river by two people from Venezuela who came here illegally."

Patrick continued, "This administration has blood on their hands, and I don't — I'm not saying that for hyperbole. And three weeks before the election, I'm telling you, Greta, and the people watching, if you're thinking about voting for Kamala Harris, forget about it. It's time to pick a side. You're either with America or you're not.

"You're with the Constitution or you're not … the fact that Kamala Harris and Joe Biden allowed this to happen says to me, why are they that stupid that they do they not know? Of course they know what's happening and they're OK with it."

