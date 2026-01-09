Rep. Meuser to Newsmax: Venezuela Operation Not About Oil

Rep. Dan Meuser, R-Pa., said Friday that the recent U.S. military operation in Venezuela was designed to end a brutal dictatorship, not to seize petroleum resources.

Meuser, appearing on Newsmax's "National Report," argued that the mission was about restoring stability and freedom in America's hemisphere, beginning with the removal of Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro — a cartel-linked ruler Meuser described as a major drug trafficker.

Meuser said the operation "started by removing a leader of a cartel," calling him "perhaps [the] largest drug dealer of sales of illegal drugs to the United States."

"So, the reign of terror in Venezuela has ended," Meuser said, claiming remaining regime figures now understand the U.S. presence is focused on "create stability in our hemisphere."

Meuser said Venezuelans broadly support the move, noting, "the Venezuelan people are all for it," and pointing to backing from Venezuelan Americans. He also insisted that those claiming the mission was about energy extraction miss the point.

"The talk of oil … this was about removing a dictator," Meuser said.

He described Maduro as someone who "declared himself in charge of the nation," and claimed he was "a number one drug dealer" and "number two on the FBI's most wanted list."

The broader goal now is "to create … stability and bring … freedom to the Venezuelan people," Meuser said, adding the U.S. will support Venezuela becoming "a free nation and a stable nation."

Meuser also predicted massive investment could accelerate that transformation, saying major companies are already looking at rebuilding Venezuela's infrastructure.

"Every top oil company [is] looking to invest perhaps $100 billion," he said.

Meuser said those investments would strengthen the country from within.

"Those funds … [are] going to go to the economy of Venezuela," he said. "It's not going to go anywhere else."

Meuser predicted the economic upside could ripple far beyond Caracas, saying other countries with authoritarian regimes are watching closely.

"They're seeing it in Iran," he said. "They're going to be seeing it in Cuba. They're seeing it already in Colombia."

"This could be a domino effect of … minimizing dictatorships," Meuser added, arguing new prosperity could empower "the people that are being oppressed" worldwide.

Meuser also said that the shift in Venezuela's power dynamics could reshape global leverage, particularly with Beijing.

"China relies a lot on Venezuelan energy, so now we've got a much stronger position with China," he said. "Perhaps China will understand that and help in other parts of the world, not just with trade, not just with the things that they do that are egregious, but perhaps even with [Russian President Vladimir] Putin and the Ukrainian war."

