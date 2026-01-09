Trump Halts Venezuela Strikes After Prisoner Releases

President Donald Trump said he has "canceled the previously expected second Wave of Attacks" on Venezuela due to the country's release of political prisoners and its cooperation in rebuilding its oil and gas infrastructure.

In a Truth Social post early Friday, Trump said Venezuela's decision to free "large numbers of political prisoners" is a sign the country is "Seeking Peace," calling it "a very important and smart gesture."

Trump added that Washington and Caracas are "working well together," particularly on rebuilding the oil-and-gas infrastructure in a "much bigger, better, and more modern form."

Because of that cooperation, Trump said he has called off the "previously expected second Wave of Attacks," though he emphasized that U.S. ships "will stay in place for safety and security purposes."

The announcement came hours after Venezuela began releasing a number of imprisoned opposition figures, activists, and journalists, both Venezuelan citizens and foreigners.

The releases were described by Venezuela's leadership as a move to "seek peace," less than a week after former President Nicolas Maduro was captured by U.S. forces to face drug-trafficking charges.

Trump, who has signaled that the United States intends to shape Venezuela's transition, said in a Fox News interview Thursday that the releases came at America's request.

He praised the government of acting President Delcy Rodriguez, saying, "They've been great. ... Everything we've wanted, they've given us."

Jorge Rodriguez, head of Venezuela's National Assembly and brother of the acting president, said a "significant number" of people would be freed, framing it as a gesture by the "Bolivarian government" intended to "seek peace."

Advocacy group Foro Penal identified some of those released, including opposition leader Biagio Pilieri, linked to Maria Corina Machado's 2024 campaign, and former electoral authority Enrique Marquez.

Videos circulated online showing families celebrating outside prisons, while relatives gathered at facilities across the country chanting "Libertad! Libertad!" or "Freedom! Freedom!"

Venezuela has long insisted it does not hold political prisoners, even as human rights groups cite hundreds of detentions.

Foro Penal said that as of Dec. 29, 2025, there were 863 people detained "for political reasons."

Opposition figures cautiously welcomed the releases but warned they could be a bargaining tactic rather than a true dismantling of repression. Analysts told AP that prisoner releases in Venezuela have historically come at strategic moments of heightened political pressure.

Trump, however, framed the moment as a win for peace through strength and for American energy interests.

In his Truth Social statement, Trump said at least $100 billion will be invested by "BIG OIL," adding he planned to meet with major oil executives at the White House Friday.

Trump said companies are expected to spend at least $100 billion to help rebuild Venezuela's oil infrastructure, though analysts and industry insiders cautioned that restoring output could take years and require significant guarantees due to Venezuela's history of instability and past asset seizures.

Still, the White House is signaling an aggressive new approach, with leverage naval presence, sanctions pressure, and control over Venezuela's future energy production to stabilize the region and protect U.S. interests.

The Associated Press and AFP contributed to this story.