Tags: nicole malliotakis | newsmax | jim jordan | house speaker

Rep. Malliotakis to Newsmax: McCarthy Supporting Jordan Helps GOP

By    |   Tuesday, 17 October 2023 11:24 AM EDT

Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, R-N.Y., told Newsmax on Tuesday that former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., may help push support for Ohio GOP Rep. Jim Jordan over the threshold for winning the vote for speaker.

Malliotakis said on “Wake Up America” that “it does make a difference” that former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., spent the last 24 hours calling Republicans in an attempt to help Jordan win enough support to become the next speaker.

“I think there's a lot of people who are still upset by the manner in which Kevin McCarthy was removed,” she added.

The New York Republican went on to criticize the House Republicans who voted to oust McCarthy, but said the party must stay "united" despite internal divisions.

“Look, I was upset that eight Republicans chose to side with all the Democrats to remove the speaker that 97% of our conference supported. But the fact is that Kevin McCarthy is now supporting Jim Jordan, and we need to be united as a team.”

Malliotakis said, “One of the most frustrating things I hear from people in my community, and Republicans as a whole, is that the Republicans don't stick together [while] the Democrats always do, and that's why we see the Democrats winning oftentimes.”

The congresswoman warned that "Republicans need to unite because right now it's such a critical moment in our country and our world history. We need to stand by our allies. We need to cut the government funding, making sure that we are cutting excessive, wasteful spending. We got to take the White House.”

She said, “That’s why Republicans have to recognize the fight is not with each other, it’s with the Senate [and] the White House on behalf of the American people.”

Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, R-N.Y., told Newsmax on Tuesday that former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., may help push support for Ohio GOP Rep. Jim Jordan over the threshold for winning the vote for speaker
