Rep. Meuser to Newsmax: Biden Voters Have Buyers' Remorse

Polls showing former President Donald Trump leading in the race against President Joe Biden reflect the "tremendous amount of Biden buyers' remorse" that is going on in the United States, Rep. Dan Meuser said on Newsmax Thursday, commenting on the latest Emerson poll showing Trump leading Biden 47% to 43%.

"Whenever anybody walks into a grocery store ... [when] they're coming out, it's a period of shock," the Pennsylvania Republican said on Newsmax's "American Agenda." "Gas prices are going back up. In that poll, it showed as well how crime is No. 2 on people's concerns, even ahead of the unmitigated disaster at our border."

The nation's problems, Meuser added, are all "cause and effect from the Biden policies."

"In the State of the Union, which I called the state of delusion, their plan is to stay the course," he said. "The recent budget is even worse than staying the course. He's adding a trillion dollars of spending. He's adding taxes."

The left-wing agenda, Meuser continued, is about growing the government while making the economy smaller, "which weakens our nation's national security."

Meanwhile, the producer price index released Thursday showed a rise of 0.6% from January to February, up from a 0.3% rise the month before.

"As these prices go up, it forces all prices to go up," said Meuser. In addition, the situation in the Middle East, where 12% of trade goes through the Suez Canal and the Red Sea, adds to inflation.

"Do you know that the government spending, the entitlements are at an all-time high, even today, even after the huge spending and the cuts that the Republican majority have instituted?" he asked. "That is what has contributed most."

Further, regulations on small businesses are weakening the economy while driving up inflation, said Meuser.

