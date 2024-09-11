Rep. Crenshaw to Newsmax: Military Good for Gen Z

Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, has a message for Generation Z: Instead of questioning whether the U.S. military is the right place for them, they should focus on how they can make it stronger and more effective.

The Pew Research Center defines Gen Z as those born between 1997 and 2012.

During an appearance on Newsmax's "Prime News" Wednesday, Crenshaw encouraged Gen Z to take an active role in strengthening the U.S. military despite ongoing concerns about its current leadership.

"I get asked by a lot of parents, 'Should I send my kids to the military? I hear it's not what it used to be,'" Crenshaw said. "And I say, 'Yes, you still should.'"

He admitted there are issues within the military, pointing to "woke commanders and feckless leaders," but emphasized that such problems have arisen in every generation. Crenshaw said the U.S. military remains the most lethal in the world and that it is still a vital institution for patriots.

He said that instead of questioning whether the military is a good fit for them, young people should ask, How can you make the military a better place? How can you make it more lethal so that you can be there for your country should we need you?

