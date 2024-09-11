WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: dan crenshaw | gen z | military | parents

Rep. Crenshaw to Newsmax: Military Good for Gen Z

By    |   Wednesday, 11 September 2024 10:44 PM EDT

Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, has a message for Generation Z: Instead of questioning whether the U.S. military is the right place for them, they should focus on how they can make it stronger and more effective.

The Pew Research Center defines Gen Z as those born between 1997 and 2012. 

During an appearance on Newsmax's "Prime News" Wednesday, Crenshaw encouraged Gen Z to take an active role in strengthening the U.S. military despite ongoing concerns about its current leadership.

"I get asked by a lot of parents, 'Should I send my kids to the military? I hear it's not what it used to be,'" Crenshaw said. "And I say, 'Yes, you still should.'"

He admitted there are issues within the military, pointing to "woke commanders and feckless leaders," but emphasized that such problems have arisen in every generation. Crenshaw said the U.S. military remains the most lethal in the world and that it is still a vital institution for patriots.

He said that instead of questioning whether the military is a good fit for them, young people should ask, How can you make the military a better place? How can you make it more lethal so that you can be there for your country should we need you?

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

Jim Thomas

Jim Thomas is a writer based in Indiana. He holds a bachelor's degree in Political Science, a law degree from U.I.C. Law School, and has practiced law for more than 20 years.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, has a message for Generation Z: Instead of questioning whether the U.S. military is the right place for them, they should focus on how they can make it stronger and more effective.
dan crenshaw, gen z, military, parents
259
2024-44-11
Wednesday, 11 September 2024 10:44 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved