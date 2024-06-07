Rep. Crenshaw to Newsmax: Parachute Jump in Normandy Honors WWII Vets

Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, honored the bravery and sacrifice of World War II veterans who took part in the D-Day invasion when he and eight other House lawmakers parachuted into Normandy, France, on Friday as part of the 80th anniversary celebration of the historic event.

Crenshaw, a former Navy SEAL who earned two Bronze Stars, a Purple Heart, and a Navy Commendation Medal with Valor in Iraq during the global war on terrorism, was joined by Reps. Jason Crow, D-Colo., Michael Waltz, R-Fla., Ronny Jackson, R-Texas, Rich McCormick, R-Ga., Mark Green, R-Tenn., Cory Mills, R-Fla., Darrell Issa, R-Calif. and Keith Self, R-Texas.

The lawmakers, all military veterans, jumped from a propeller-driven World War II-era C-47 Skytrain in honor of service members who made that same jump behind enemy lines.

"I've jumped out of a lot of planes. Never had a view like that, so that was unbelievable," Crenshaw told Newsmax. "You just have to think what our boys did 80 years ago, a bunch of teenagers jumping in behind enemy lines, trying to link up without the kind of comms here that we're used to, without the kind of plans that we're used to. And they just made it happen and liberated the world."

"[It] set forth another 80 years of prosperity led by America, which I think is underappreciated by too many. It's pretty cool to come out here 80 years later and see how many people do appreciate it and how cool it is to play soldier for a minute and [experience] a small fraction of what they did."

Crenshaw said he didn't get a chance to speak with veterans of the D-Day invasion who were also in Normandy this week, but he said his grandfather was a veteran of the war and he has spoken to other World War II veterans.

"Greatest Generation. They deserve all the praise they get," Crenshaw said. "Like I said, they're the ones who ushered in 80 years of prosperity under American leadership. Then they got back home and said, let's start a bunch of businesses in the greatest economy in the world. Unbelievable."

