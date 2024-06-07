Trump to D-Day Veterans: See You in January

Former President Donald Trump commemorated the 80th anniversary of D-Day by speaking to four World War II veterans and promising to invite them to the White House when he wins reelection.

On his flight to Arizona on Thursday, Trump spoke virtually with Donald Cobb, Steve Melnikoff, George Cross, and Harold Radish. All but Radish took part in the actual invasion of France in 1944.

"It's an honor to listen to you," Trump said. "It's a real honor. I'll make you a deal — I'll see you in the White House in January. You'll be my first group."

One of the veterans could be heard telling Trump to stay healthy and fight the good fight.

Earlier that day, Trump paid tribute to those who were involved in D-Day.

"Today, we honor the immortal heroes who landed at Normandy 80 years ago," Trump wrote on Truth Social. "The men of D-Day will live forever in history as among the bravest, noblest, and greatest Americans ever to walk the earth. They shed their blood, and thousands gave their lives, in defense of American Freedom. They are in our hearts today and for all time."

As president, Trump commemorated the 75th anniversary of the D-Day invasion in Normandy, France, in 2019.