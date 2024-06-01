Cuba Gooding Jr. to Newsmax: I Try to Keep My Politics to Myself

Actor and producer Cuba Gooding Jr., told Newsmax on Saturday that while so many actors and celebrities feel the need to be vocal about current events he "tries to keep politics to myself."

Gooding Jr. spoke with host Rob Astorino about his upcoming film "Firing Squad" which tells the story of a group of Americans in an Indonesian prison set to be executed by firing squad. The Academy Award winner emphasized that "movies about redemption and courage and faith are needed."

Astorino noted how many in Hollywood feel the need to get involved in "hot button issues," such as Robert De Niro speaking outside the courthouse in Manhattan during the trial of former President Donald Trump. Gooding Jr. said that while he has "no problem" with other actors taking that approach, that's not his style.

"My father passed away in 2018 believing that I was a Republican. And my mom to this day thinks I'm a Democrat. And I like to keep it that way," he said during an appearance on "Saturday Agenda."

"I understand when certain actors get to a certain age they feel like, have I done enough to change society, so they use their voice to voice their opinion," Gooding Jr. said. "I try to keep my politics to myself but at the same time I try to support the men and women of the military."

