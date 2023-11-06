Sen. Cruz to Newsmax: 'Biden Fighting on Side of Cartels' at Border

Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz told Newsmax Monday that the policies of President Joe Biden and Democrats who want the southern border open to illegal migrants are “fighting on the side of the cartels.”

“I think Texas is doing everything it can to fight to secure the border. And the problem is that that [President Joe Biden’s] administration is fighting on the side of the cartels,” Cruz said during “National Report” Monday. “The Biden administration wants this crisis to happen.”

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, close to 8 million illegal migrants have entered the United States since Joe Biden took office in January 2021, with a record high of more than 3.2 million in fiscal Year 2023 alone.

Cruz said he visited the border with patrol agents two weeks ago and encountered groups of illegal migrants entering the country with large numbers of unaccompanied minor children.

“Within minutes, you encounter a group of illegal aliens. The first group we encountered was about 20-25 mostly women and children,” he said. “There was a 13-year-old girl who was unaccompanied, had no family member with her. There was a 15-year-old boy unaccompanied. There was a 16-year-old girl unaccompanied.”

He said the minors all said they were visiting an “uncle” in the United States, but he did not know they were coming.

“These children were being trafficked,” Cruz said. “What was really disturbing, there was a 10-year-old girl there with a man that she said was her father. It was obvious this man was not her father. The girl was terrified. You could see the absolute look of terror in her eyes. He had his arm around her, and it wasn't the caress of a father. He had his arm forcibly holding her, and this is a pattern we're seeing more and more.”

Cruz said Biden ended the DNA testing conducted under former President Donald Trump’s administration that proved about 30% of the children were not related to the adults crossing the border with them, but had been “rented” by the adults so they could cross.

“When Joe Biden came into office, he ended the DNA testing because they don't want to know,” he said. “And the reason is, the cartels are literally renting children to the adult males coming into this country. It is horrific. It is evil, and the Border Patrol agents are so frustrated because under Joe Biden's policies, they can't do a thing about that little girl who was being abused because Joe Biden, the Democrats want the southern border open.”

