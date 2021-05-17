Rep. Waltz to Newsmax TV: Teaching Cadets About White Rage, Critical Race Theory Destructive

Rep. Michael Waltz, R-Fla., says it’s hypocritical of the U.S. military to fire a U.S. Space Force commander for saying Marxism is infiltrating the military yet West Point is teaching its cadets “how to deal with your white rage and criminal race theory.”

“I can’t think of anything more divisive than turning cadets against each other based on their skin color,” Waltz, a Virginia Military Institute grad, said Monday during an appearance on Newsmax TV’s “Spicer & Co.”



“I learned that you bleed green, your only skin color is camouflage, you’re mission-focused, merit-based and focused on winning our nation’s war regardless of race, religion or socio-economic background. I can tell you the enemies’ bullets can give a damn about it; they are only worried about (the fact) that we are American and that’s what we need to be focused on.”

His comments follow the firing of Lt Col. Matthew Lohmeier, commander of 11th Space Warning Squadron at Buckley Air Force Base, Colo., who was relieved of duty last week for public comments he made about his book, “Irresistible Revolution: Marxism’s Goal of Conquest & the Unmaking of the American Military,” during an appearance on the conservative podcast, “Information Operation.”

Lohmeier in his book claims that Marxist beliefs are becoming more common in the armed forces. During an appearance on the podcast, he spoke about the book and said U.S. universities, media, and federal agencies that are adopting leftist practices like diversity and inclusion training are the cause for today's divisive climate.

From his perspective as a commander, Lohmeier said he didn't seek to criticize any senior leader or publicly identify troops within the book. Rather, he said, he focused on the policies service members now have to adhere to align with certain agendas "that are now affecting our culture."

Waltz said there’s a difference in understanding the U.S.’ checkered history with race and teaching future military leaders they need to be focused on it “as a primary focus.”

“We need to always seek to root out extremism of all kinds, left-wing and right-wing, but in terms of the priorities when you have the world on fire I give it a real question and I think it's destructive to unity, to moral and to the future thinking of our military when you are teaching critical race theory going forward,” he said.

