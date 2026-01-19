Viral Video Shows ICE Agent Confronting Agitators

A viral video circulated online of an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent scolding leftist agitators in Minnesota for honking car horns during operations to arrest a sex offender.

"When anti-ICE agitators impede our operations, they're defending criminal illegal alien child sex predators," the ICE X account posted Sunday, sharing the video of the agent's admonishment of protesters disrupting the work.

In the video, a black pickup pulls up to an agitator recording the encounter

"So you're recording, we're here to arrest a child sex offender," the unnamed agent tells the camera. "And you guys are out here honking."

A woman's voice behind the camera says, "No, we're press."

The frustrated agent continues to call out the agitators.

"That vehicle right there is honking and impeding our investigations while we're trying to arrest a child sex offender," the man says. "That's who you guys are protecting."

"Insane," he says, shaking his head as he drives away.

After the video circulated online, multiple federal accounts and officials outlined operations to round up criminal illegal alien child sex predators.

"Yesterday in St. Paul, ICE conducted a targeted operation of 2 convicted sex offenders," Department of Homeland Security Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin wrote on X, responding to a Reuters report of a U.S. citizen briefly detained in the operation. "One of the criminal targets had convictions for sex with a minor and sexual assault.

"The other target had convictions for sex assault with penetration in the first degree, domestic violence, and violating a protective order. Both also have convictions for failure to register as sex offenders. They both have final orders of removal from an immigration judge."

While officials released the U.S. citizen who reportedly did not have a criminal record, the fact remains the suspects lived with that citizen and remain at-large.

"The US citizen lives with these two convicted sex offenders at the site of the operation," McLaughlin added in her post. "The individual refused to be fingerprinted or facially ID'd. He matched the description of the targets.

"As with any law enforcement agency, it is standard protocol to hold all individuals in a house of an operation for safety of the public and law enforcement.

"Both of these sexual predators remain AT LARGE in St. Paul. We will be providing the public with photos and descriptors to help us locate and apprehend these public safety threats."

DHS Secretary Kristi Noem and the ICE X account shared the posts with the public for potential help.

"A criminal illegal alien from Laos with a final order of removal dated March 11, 2004," Noem wrote in one X post Monday morning. "He's been convicted of strongarm rape of a 12-year-old girl, kidnapping a child with intent to sexually assault her, and vehicle theft."

Noem added in another X post: "A criminal illegal alien from Laos with a final order of removal dated Oct. 31, 2006. He's been convicted of sexual assault and sodomy of a girl under the age of 13 and procuring a child for prostitution."