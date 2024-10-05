Sen. Cramer to Newsmax: Biden Should Avoid Projecting US Strategy on Israel

Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., criticized President Joe Biden's approach to Israel and Iran, arguing that publicly stating limitations of U.S. strategy undermines efforts to support Israel and emboldens adversaries. In an interview on Newsmax, Cramer called for stronger support for Israel's military operations without projecting constraints.

Appearing on Newsmax’s "America Right Now" on Saturday, Cramer emphasized that the President should refrain from publicly projecting limitations on U.S. military strategy.

"The first thing we have to do is get out of Israel's way," the member of the Senate Armed Services Committee said, urging the administration to continue providing the necessary defensive and offensive weapon systems for Israel. He commended the support given thus far but criticized Biden for "projecting weakness" by stating publicly what actions the U.S. would not support, such as strikes on Iran's nuclear or oil infrastructure.

According to Cramer, revealing strategic boundaries only emboldens adversaries. "You don’t have to project a strategy or the limitations of a strategy," he said. He added that Biden's reluctance to fully support Israeli actions stems from domestic political concerns, noting that the president is trying to balance support for Israel while not alienating parts of his political base.

“On the other hand, he doesn't want to offend, you know, much of his political base in the United States,” he said.

Cramer linked this approach to a broader issue of perceived weakness, which he argued has fueled aggression against Israel.

"He doesn't want escalation, except the thing that creates escalation is a projection of weakness," Cramer said, underscoring that strength and clarity are necessary to prevent further conflict. He criticized the idea of pushing for cease-fires, noting that they often favor aggressors by giving them time to regroup.

While Israel has made notable progress in degrading the capabilities of groups like Hamas and Hezbollah, Cramer cautioned that Biden’s hesitation could allow adversaries to recover and prolong the conflict.

“He [Joe Biden] talks about cease-fires. Cease-fires are always better for the aggressor because they're going to regroup and reload. So, you're right. While Netanyahu and Israel has been effective at degrading much of Hamas and Hezbollah at the same time, you know, he wants to give them the time to regroup,” he said.

Cramer also commented on Biden’s recent airstrike against Houthi targets in Yemen, which came after months of calls for action.

"He should have done something a long time ago," Cramer said. “We were calling on the White House to go after that spy ship in the Red Sea that was providing the guidance for all the Houthis’ weapons that are being shot not only at Israel, but certainly at our own military, both in the Red Sea and then in Iraq and, of course, Jordan.”

