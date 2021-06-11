Rep. Jerry Carl to Newsmax: Did Fauci Profit From COVID-19?

Alabama Rep. Jerry Carl sent a letter on Friday demanding that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi open a bipartisan investigation to examine what he calls ''contradictions'' between Dr. Anthony Fauci's emails and his public statements.

Carl, a Republican, told Newsmax that the current state of "bureaucrats" has too much power.

Appearing on "Spicer & Co.," Carl said: "I've opened up a can here that I want them to understand. These bureaucrats have got to be held responsible when they have that much power — that much influence as Fauci has had over the last year. We've got to hold them responsible."

Fauci is the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and chief medical adviser to the president.

The congressman then reflected on the Fauci emails he read. "I'm riding down the road. I looked at those 3,000-plus emails; I read about 700 of them; and my mind is trying to ... trying to figure out, why would someone report something to their colleagues and tell the public something totally different?"

Then Carl thought the only thing that would make sense to him "as a businessman" was that "Fauci may have profited from his change of directions. On some of his, uh his theories or his opinions," Carl said. "I think it's worth looking at."

The lawmaker posted a copy of his letter to Pelosi on Twitter, which read: "I urge you [Pelosi] to direct the committees of jurisdiction to investigate the contradictions between Dr. Fauci's emails and his public statements and determine if Dr. Fauci financially benefited from those contradictions. As one of the highest paid government employees, the American people deserve to know if Dr. Fauci profited, knowingly or unknowingly, from his public statements."