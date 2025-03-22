Cory Crowley to Newsmax: Medal of Honor Museum Honors Heroes

Cory Crowley, director of the new National Medal of Honor Museum, told Newsmax that the long-awaited facility, which opens Saturday in Texas, is dedicated to honoring ordinary Americans who performed extraordinary acts of courage.

Crowley said the facility's mission is to spotlight the extraordinary courage and values of America’s most honored service members.

"This museum has been a long time coming — about three decades in general — that the recipients themselves, the living Medal of Honor recipients, have been working toward this goal," Crowley said Saturday on "America Right Now."

The National Medal of Honor Museum, a 100,000-square-foot facility near the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, will feature immersive exhibits designed to inspire all Americans rather than just recount military history, he said.

"We made a decision in 2019 to move it outside the challenging places to build, like Washington, D.C., or others, and instead put it in Texas, an easy spot in the country for all Americans to get to," Crowley said. "The Medal of Honor was established by Abraham Lincoln in 1861, and it's hard to imagine that in 160 years a facility like this doesn't already exist. But starting tonight, it will."

Crowley said the museum is not a traditional war or military museum but one focused on the lives and values of Medal of Honor recipients.

"We've set this up as a biography museum," he said. "Since Lincoln created the Medal of Honor, there have been about 40 million people who've served in the United States armed forces. Fewer than 4,000 have received the Medal of Honor. And so we want to tell those stories in a way that helps visitors recognize that these were ordinary Americans."

Crowley said the exhibits are designed to connect visitors with recipients through artifacts from battlefields and personal items from their everyday lives.

"You'll see artifacts, yes. Some of them are from battles and war, like our huge Huey helicopter, which tells the story of Medal of Honor recipients who flew dust-off missions to medevac people out of places of danger and bring them to safety," he said.

"But you'll also see someone's FFA jacket or their Boy Scout uniform — trying to make that connection to a regular visitor who comes into the museum and says, 'I can be like that person.'"

The museum's grand opening celebration is scheduled for Saturday evening and is expected to draw more than 10,000 attendees.

"There's going to be a huge, patriotic, public fanfare," Crowley said. "We're expecting more than 10,000 people to be in attendance for a huge fireworks and drone show."

For those unable to attend in person, the opening festivities will be livestreamed on the museum's website, mohmuseum.org, where visitors can also find ticket information and search a database of the 3,528 Medal of Honor recipients.

