Rep. Nehls: Senate Must Act to Honor Our Most Decorated Veterans

OPINION

The Medal of Honor is our nation’s highest military honor that can be awarded.

The Medal of Honor was first established during the Civil War and has since been awarded to over 3,500 recipients and only 61 recipients are living today.

Medal of Honor recipients don’t ask for recognition.

They don’t demand special treatment.

Yet the courage and sacrifices of Medal of Honor recipients deserve far more than gratitude; they are owed a debt that can never truly be repaid.

Whether awarded during both World Wars, the Korean War, the Vietnam War, the Gulf War, or the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, the Medal of Honor represents the same unrelenting spirit of bravery, selflessness, and valor.

Right now, through a special pension, these heroes receive just over $16,800 per year, an amount that hasn’t seen a meaningful update in decades.

On Feb. 26, 2025, the United States House of Representatives unanimously passed my bill, the Medal of Honor Act, by a vote of 424-0.

The Medal of Honor Act would increase the pension for living Medal of Honor recipients to roughly $67,500 a year.

This isn’t a partisan issue.

This isn’t about politics.

Passing this legislation is about doing what’s right for our nation’s highest decorated Veterans. The House did its part by voting to pass the Medal of Honor Act. Now, the United States Senate must act immediately.

To truly grasp the courage and sacrifice behind Medal of Honor recipients, look to the bravery of Master Sgt. Earl D. Plumlee and Sp5c. Clarence E. Sasser.

In Ghazni Province, Afghanistan, Plumlee was outnumbered and outgunned when a suicide attack shattered the walls of his base.

Instead of retreating, he ran straight into the fight, engaging the enemy at point-blank range, saving the lives of his fellow soldiers.

Plumlee, using his body to shield others, risked his life to save a mortally wounded comrade, all while fighting through his own injuries.

It was an honor and a privilege to have him accompany me at President Trump’s joint address to Congress, on March 5.

His story is a powerful reminder that Medal of Honor recipients are national treasures —heroes who embody selflessness, courage, and sacrifice.

Clarence E. Sasser, a combat medic in Vietnam and a Brazoria County, Texas native, went above and beyond the call of duty during a reconnaissance mission when his unit came under heavy enemy fire.

He repeatedly ran through intense fire to help the wounded, refusing medical attention even after sustaining injuries.

Two more wounds left his legs immobile, yet he crawled through the mud for over 100 meters to reach another soldier.

Sasser then treated other soldiers’ wounds for five hours until they were evacuated.

Unfortunately, Sp5c. Clarence Sasser passed away on May 13, 2024, but his extraordinary courage and bravery will live on forever, inspiring future generations and motivating the next wave of America's heroes.

The kind of courage that every Medal of Honor recipient displays is one that does not hesitate or flinch.

That kind of courage should be celebrated, honored, and remembered.

Not just with words, not just with ceremonies, but with real, tangible action.

On March 22, the National Medal of Honor Museum opens in Arlington, Texas.

This space will tell the stories of some of the bravest Americans ever to serve.

However, what good is a museum if we can’t take care of the heroes it seeks to honor?

If we won’t fight to improve the lives of the heroes, it was built for?

The Medal of Honor Act is our opportunity to make good on the promises we make to our warriors that they will not be forgotten.

March 25, National Medal of Honor Day, serves as an opportunity for the entire nation to take a moment to recognize the ones who laid everything on the line to fight for the freedoms we enjoy each and every day.

The U.S. Senate has an opportunity to come together and honor those who have sacrificed so much for our country.

With the opening of the National Medal of Honor Museum and Medal of Honor Day quickly approaching, now is the time to turn gratitude into action and support our nation's treasures.

There is no excuse to delay.

I implore the Senate to act to pass my bill, the Medal of Honor Act, to give our Medal of Honor recipients the financial support they absolutely deserve.

Congressman Troy E. Nehls serves as the Representative for the 22nd Congressional District of Texas.