Lewandowski to Newsmax: Dem Ticket 'Most Dangerous' Ever

Corey Lewandowski, campaign manager for Donald Trump in 2016 who recently rejoined the former president's team for this year's race, told Newsmax on Friday the Democrat ticket of Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is "the most dangerous our country has ever seen."

"This guy [Walz] is probably the most radical governor in America, and she chose him to not only support her far left-wing ideals, but to expand upon them. And that's really what's at stake here," Lewandowski told "Prime News," referencing Walz’s draconian COVID-19 policies that included a hotline where residents could "out" fellow neighbors for violating social distancing guidelines.

"These two are scary," said Lewandowski, who will be advising Trump's senior leadership team. "They're far-left radicals, and they are the most progressive and dangerous ticket that our country has ever seen."

Lewandowski said Harris and Walz "fundamentally believe that the government is the solution and not the problem."

"These two truly believe that big business is the enemy of everybody," he said. "Small business is the enemy of everybody. Kamala Harris has now said it.

"Food prices are up, gas prices are up because of their policies and what they want to do is they want us to say that the price of eggs is only going to cost one thing, but then they have to tell us how much the fuel costs to get those eggs there, how much the chickens cost to raise, how much the truck driver costs.

"They want to control everything and make us completely dependent on a system where everybody is a state or a federal government employee, and we become a Third-World nation because this is what happens in these crazy places like Venezuela."

