Lewandowski to Newsmax: Agents Want Body Cams 'for Their Own Protection'

White House senior adviser Corey Lewandowski told Newsmax that Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents in Minneapolis are being equipped with body cameras as a means of personal protection.

Lewandowski told "Ed Henry The Big Take" on Monday that ICE and Customs and Border Protection agents "want them for their own protection."

He said immigration enforcement agitators are selectively editing videos of agents in the field, so having the unedited scenes will help show what is really happening.

"What we're seeing is these radicalized leftists taking snippets of what's transpiring and some of these incidents, and using them," he said.

"So these officers have come out and asked for these body cams."

Lewandowski said it is critical for Congress to support the mission of immigration enforcement by covering the cost of equipping all agents in the field with cameras.

"And if Congress is going to fund the Department of Homeland Security, which I encourage them to do, then every officer under Kristi Noem's leadership will have body cams on so everybody can see what's going on for the protection of the officers and the safety of the people," he said.

When asked about Noem's future as DHS secretary, Lewandowski said he thinks she is on solid footing.

"Kristi Noem under [President] Donald Trump's leadership has secured the border at our lowest crime rates since recorded history," he said.

Lewandowski said Noem has "helped deport 3 million people who were in this country illegally and saved our communities from the rapists, the murderers, the drug dealers, and the convicts who are perpetrating crimes against American citizens."

Complaints from Democrats about Noem's job performance don't have much value, he said.

"So you know if the Democratic Party wants to stand up for those people, there is a way to do that," Lewandowski said.

"But what they want to do instead is they want to vilify the people who are enforcing the laws that Congress has passed."

The bottom line for Lewandowski is that "Kristi Noem has done a phenomenal job."

He said it would be hard for Trump to replace Noem as DHS secretary after she has done so much "to implement the most difficult part" of his agenda.

