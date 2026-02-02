ICE-W.Va. Police Op Nabs More Than 650 Illegal Aliens

Federal immigration authorities arrested more than 650 illegal aliens across West Virginia during a two-week statewide enforcement operation.

The operation was carried out with the support of state and local law enforcement — and without any reported protests, officials announced.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said the operation, dubbed "Operation ICE Wall," ran from Jan. 5-19 and involved 14 federal, state, and local law enforcement partners.

ICE teams were deployed to Charleston, Martinsburg, Beckley, Moorefield, Morgantown, and Huntington as part of the coordinated effort.

According to ICE, those arrested included illegal aliens who posed threats to public safety and national security, as well as others who entered the United States unlawfully.

"This operation demonstrates how strong partnerships between ICE and West Virginia law enforcement agencies enhance public safety and the integrity of our immigration system," said Michael Rose, acting field office director for ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) in Philadelphia.

One arrest highlighted by ICE occurred Jan. 8, when agents took Sagar Singh, a citizen of India, into custody as part of the enforcement surge. Singh was stopped while operating a commercial vehicle after failing to stop at a mandatory brake-check station.

Authorities cited him for multiple vehicle violations, including operating an unsafe commercial vehicle.

ICE noted that Singh had previously been ordered removed from the United States.

Singh was one of more than 25 illegal aliens arrested during the crackdown that focused on commercial vehicle enforcement, ICE reported.

Authorities also arrested a convicted child sex abuser and an individual with multiple drug possession convictions.

Local officials praised the results of the enforcement effort. Jefferson County Sheriff Tom Hansen said his department was impressed with ICE agents' professionalism and cooperation.

"The Sheriff's Office was impressed with the professionalism and work ethic of the agents and how well they interacted with the citizens and local law enforcement officers," said Hansen. "Working with such a high-caliber group of agents made the decision to support the initiative worthwhile."

Sen. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., told Newsmax last week that cooperation with local law enforcement is essential but has disappeared in some jurisdictions, notably Minneapolis, starting with President Donald Trump's first term.

"Well, it's really hard for them [local police] not to cooperate with us. Remember, underneath the Obama administration, they cooperated with ICE," he said.

"The sanctuary cities came in and started fighting Trump in his first term."