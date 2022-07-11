Rep. Comer to Newsmax: Biden, DOJ Not Taking SCOTUS Security 'Seriously'

Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., told Newsmax on Monday that President Joe Biden, Congress and the Department of Justice are not taking the security of Supreme Court justices ''seriously'' after Justice Brett Kavanaugh was forced out the back door of a Washington restaurant last week when protesters showed up outside.

''I'm very concerned about the response from the president and certain Republicans in the party,'' Comer said on ''The Chris Salcedo Show.'' ''I think the Supreme Court should have the same level of security as the leadership in the Congress.''

Last Wednesday evening, Kavanaugh left Morton's Steakhouse in Washington after a crowd protested the recent court ruling that overturned the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision making abortion a constitutional right, sending the issue back for individual states to decide instead, The Washington Post reported.

A California man traveled to Kavanaugh's Maryland home to allegedly kill him was apprehended by law enforcement and charged by DOJ with attempted murder of a federal judge.

Comer said that if something were to happen to a member of Congress, a death or resignation, that person would likely be replaced by someone with the same political ideology, where a similar situation with a Supreme Court justice could end up with someone of an opposing ideology taking their place, giving court opponents more of a reason to act.

''If something happens to a conservative justice, then in the minds of someone who'd be attacking that conservative justice, we can replace that conservative justice with a liberal justice since Biden's president,'' he said.

''We have a Democrat majority in the Senate. So, this is something that every American should be concerned about, the safety of our Supreme Court. I don't think the Biden administration is taking it seriously, and I don't think the leadership in Congress in either party is taking it seriously and hopefully that will change.''

Biden did sign the Supreme Court Police Parity Act on June 16 that allows the families of justices to be protected in the same way the justices are, CNN reported at the time.

The new provision would kick in when the Marshal of the Court ''determines such protection is necessary.''

Before the ruling, an 8-foot fence and concrete Jersey barriers were installed around the Supreme Court building and on the street in the wake of reaction to the decision.

