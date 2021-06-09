Rep. Comer to Newsmax: Kamala Harris' 'Arrogance Is Shocking' About Border

Vice President Kamala Harris's "arrogance is shocking" when it comes to answering questions about why she hasn't visited the nation's border with Mexico, Rep. James Comer told Newsmax Wednesday.

"It's just shocking that she hasn't paid one visit to the southern border," the Kentucky Republican told Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "(President) Joe Biden put her in charge of the southern border early on, and she hasn't set foot on the border. She's asked about it repeatedly by a very friendly media. But she has no answer. She just laughs it off."

Republicans on the House Oversight Committee visited the border a few weeks ago, said Comer, who was along on the trip, and he said the situation there is a "crisis."

"Morale is low among our Border Patrol employees because, you know, they need more reinforcement, and when morale is low the leader is supposed to go down there and charge the troops, but she goes to other countries. She laughs it off when asked about it, and it's a problem."

The growing rate of drug smuggling as a result of the border crisis is also "horrible," said Comer.

"What we learned from not just Border Patrol agents, but also local law enforcement in New Mexico and Texas, was that every day they catch people illegally crossing the border carrying drugs," said Comer.

He noted that he recently met with drug task force officers in his home state, and was shown "all sorts of drugs, fentanyl, crystal meth, heroin, everything" that had come in from Mexico.

"When people say that this border crisis only affects border states, they're badly misinformed," said Comer. "Drugs that are crossing through the Mexican border every day. Into the United States are ending up on the streets in all 50 states and the fact that the Democrats want to hold committee hearings on every type of issue under their rainbow, except the crisis at the border speaks volumes and I just don't think many people are aware of how quickly drugs can go from the border to any of the states in the lower 48. It can happen in less than a day."

Democrats don't want to talk about the problem, but it's not going away, Comer added.

"Kamala Harris can travel to every Central American and South American country on the map and offer them money and bribes to keep their people at home and it's not going to work as long as that border's unsecure," said Comer. "We're going to continue to have a constant uptick in the flow of illegals crossing that border and with that, we're going to have more and more drugs that are going to end up on the streets in rural Kentucky."

Comer also discussed recent Hudson Institute findings that it is plausible that the coronavirus pandemic originated in a Chinese lab and recommended sanctions be put on China.

"I think it's a good start," he said. "One thing that I want to focus on on the House Oversight Committee is which American pharmaceutical companies are actually doing business in China, especially with the Wuhan lab, we need to find out what companies are over there and why they're over there."

Comer added that "China has cost the American taxpayer trillions and trillions of dollars."

"They're laughing," he said. "They disrupted the economy, and they have to be held accountable and I think sanctions are the first step."

