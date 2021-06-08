Rep. James Comer to Newsmax: Democrats Are Turning a 'Blind-eye' To the Border Crisis

Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., told Newsmax on Tuesday that the Democrats and the Biden Administration are turning "a blind eye" to the crisis at the southern border, ignoring it by not even visiting the area.

“We're having all sorts of humanitarian issues and the Democrats just want to turn a blind eye, and it's very unfortunate," Comer said on “Spicer & Co.” "I don't think [Vice President Kamala Harris] wants to go to the border because she knows the media will follow her -- and so many of the media have also turned a blind eye to this.

“They're trying to downplay this.”

Comer's comments referred to the record number of illegal immigrants who have been caught at the southwest border since President Joe Biden by executive order reversed or relaxed many of the policies put in place by his predecessor, Donald Trump.

The unprecedented surge has created overflowing numbers at detention centers and forced the Biden administration to create temporary facilities.

“[Harris is] she's away with this because the media is confused,” Comer said.

He added that Trump and anyone who spoke in favor of his policies of attempting to secure the border earns a label of "racist" by the many news outlets.

The media doesn’t “know what to do -- in this world of political correctness -- when you have 'The Squad' and so many of the socialists in the Democratic Party now trying to imply that anyone trying to secure the borders are racists,” he said referring to the group of self-identified socialist Democrat Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortes of New York, Ayanna Pressley of Massachusets, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan.

However, he blasted the Democrats for advocating policies that he said encouraged the migrants and doing little if anything to stem the flow.

“They don't know what to do and they just hope that this issue will go away, and obviously it's not going away,” Comer said. “It's terrible and it's just unimaginable that Kamala Harris hasn't set foot on the border. She is the border czar now, according to President Joe Biden.

“This is costing the taxpayers billions of dollars. Money means nothing to the Democrats. I've never seen spending like I've seen in the last four and a half months, and it's not going to end.”

Comer called for the federal authorities and charitable organizations to set up on the Mexican side of the U.S. border, and said he also wants the U.S. to stop paying countries in Latin America to stem the migrant flow.

“We want to help these people that are trying to come across the border legally," he said. "Let's set up Red Cross and FEMA on the Mexican side of the border and try to help these people, but we cannot allow these people to continue to come to the border and trying to pay countries to slow the influx of their residents fleeing their country to come to the United States… that's only going to make the problem worse.

“Everything they do in the Biden-Harris Administration makes this crisis worse every day.”

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, FUBO and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV’s including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizio and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here