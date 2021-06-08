Rep. Wenstrup to Newsmax: 'Unbelievable' VP Harris Hasn't Visited Border

Rep. Brad Wenstrup, R-Ohio, says it’s unbelievable that Vice President Kamala Harris has been charged with dealing with the root cause of migration but has yet to see the chaos at the U.S.-Mexico border firsthand.

“It’s 75, 76 days since she was put in charge; this is really unbelievable that a vice president of the United States would be in charge of something like this and then not even go see it and when you start giving money to other countries you always have to wonder where is that money actually going and what do you hope to achieve,” Wenstrup said Tuesday during an appearance on Newsmax TV’s “The Chris Salcedo Show” in reference to Harris’ pledge of $310 million in additional humanitarian aid for Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador in an effort to stem a wave of migration from those countries to the U.S.



“Well, why don't you take a look at what's going on at the border and then that would be the first clue of what you may be trying to achieve,” Wenstrup said.

“Look, I am for legal immigration. This is not what's going on today and it's a threat to us. We have kids coming across with scabies, meningitis, lice and of course COVID. Now if we are concerned about COVID, obviously, why would you just open the borders? They're not even being tested. There are so many unanswered questions and she's not solving them.”

Harris on Tuesday defended her decision not to visit the U.S.-Mexico border despite the humanitarian crisis.

“We have to understand that there’s a reason people are arriving at our border and ask what is that reason and then identify the problems so we can fix it,” Harris said in an excerpt of an interview with NBC "Nightly News" anchor Lester Holt during her trip to Guatemala that aired on the "Today" show.

She also said there wouldn’t be a quick fix to the border situation and that the U.S. wouldn’t see an “immediate return” as a result of actions taken by the Biden administration.

“The real work is going to take time to manifest itself,” Harris said. “Will it be worth it? Yes. Will it take some time? Yes.”

She also said she would “at some point” visit the southwest border although she didn’t specify a date.

