Rep. James Comer to Newsmax: Biden's SOTU Speech 'Big Disappointment'

Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., told Newsmax on Wednesday that President Joe Biden's State of the Union speech was a ''big disappointment.''

''The state of the union is in disarray,'' Comer said on ''The Chris Salcedo Show.'' ''Anyone who has a job, and is paying taxes, and contributing to society, knows that.''

Comer said that Biden had the opportunity to acknowledge the mistakes of his first year in office and talk about his agenda for the future.

''Obviously, Biden's going to try to paint a picture, but it's an opportunity for Biden to talk about his agenda, and we would expect that he would learn from his mistakes over the first year and try to do like [former President] Bill Clinton did and pivot, and try to govern more from the center,'' Comer said.

''But obviously, he did not do that. There's nothing that he proposed that's going to do anything to help the average American.''

Comer said that while Biden did mention inflation, he spent little time addressing security at the southern border with record numbers of immigrants crossing illegally each month since he took office, or addressing the chaotic withdrawal of U.S. forces from Afghanistan in August, leaving behind billions of dollars' worth of weapons for the Taliban.

''He didn't mention the border, and when you look at the Afghanistan withdrawal, can you imagine what good those weapons that we left behind in Afghanistan would be doing for the Ukrainians right now,'' he said. ''Obviously, no mention of that.''

He said the United States is now dependent on other nations for energy because of Biden's policies, including reversing many policies of former President Donald Trump, and sending millions to Russian President Vladimir Putin for oil.

''He continues to pander to the 'purple-hair hippies' in California with his liberal environmental policy that's affecting energy in America,'' he said. ''We have so much potential in energy. We saw that into the Trump administration, and right off the bat, on day one, Biden cancels the Keystone pipeline.

''He bans drilling on federal lands, but what's not been reported is what his [Environmental Protection Agency] is doing as we speak to offshore drillers and oil and gas producers right now. They're being hit with more regulations, and more fines. They're doing anything they can to slow production.''

Comer said Biden could have used his speech Tuesday night to reverse course on his energy policies because of the national security threat the Russian invasion of Ukraine poses.

''Joe Biden had an opportunity last night to reverse course on energy in the name of national security, and the name of saving the economy, and he didn't,'' Comer said.

