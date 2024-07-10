Rep. Comer to Newsmax: Subpoenas to Learn 'Who's Calling the Shots'

House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer, R-Ky., told Newsmax on Wednesday he wants to know "who's calling the shots" in the White House following media reports of President Joe Biden's mental state deteriorating for months, if not years.

Comer, appearing on "Prime News," told host John Bachman that the intent of issuing subpoenas by the House Oversight Committee to three senior, albeit low-profile, White House aides — first lady Jill Biden's top aide, Anthony Bernal; deputy chief of staff Annie Tomasini; and senior adviser Ashley Williams — is to learn who has been making the day-to-day, hour-to-hour policy decisions.

"Has Joe Biden been getting national security briefings? Or is the deep state just operating on their own?" Comer asked. "If Joe Biden's been getting these briefings, have these low-level staffers that no one knows anything about, have they been privy to this information, too?

"I mean, who's calling the shots? Who are making the decision? The president of the United States is the most powerful position in the world. This is a 24-hour-a-day, seven-day-a-week job, not an 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. job. And there are decisions that have to be made round the clock."

The anonymous reports of Biden's mental decline being evident within the White House for a lengthy period have come following Biden's June 27 debate against former president and presumptive Republican nominee Donald Trump. Biden's performance was characterized as, at times, rambling, babbling, incoherent, and incomprehensible.

It resulted in a slew of negative media reports and numerous Democratic officials calling for him to either resign or withdraw his bid for a second term as president.

Now Comer is seeking testimony from the three aides to either confirm or dispute the reports.

"If Joe Biden is incapacitated throughout the day, who's been making these decisions?" Comer asked. "And that's a fair question. You know, this administration claimed on day one they would be the most transparent administration in history. They are the least transparent administration in history.

"And I think these three names that we've issued subpoenas today, they can answer a lot of questions. The American people, the difference in these subpoenas we issued today versus the subpoenas that we've issued on all the other Biden corruption, is that the now the mainstream media is actually interested.

"They want to know the truth now. They didn't want to know the truth before, because with the mainstream media, all they cared about was beating Donald Trump."

