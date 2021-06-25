Ex-Rep. Collins to Newsmax: DOJ Lawsuit 'Cover-Up' for Dems Failing to Pass Voting Act

The Department of Justice suing Georgia over voting restrictions is a ''cover-up'' for the Biden administration’s failure to pass the For the People Act, says former Rep. Doug Collins, R-Ga.

''This is all about a cover-up. They failed on their For the People Act, their government takeover of elections,'' Collins said Friday during an appearance on Newsmax’s ''Stinchfield.''



''Joe Biden has egg on his face. He’s having to appease to the left so he’s using the old Obama technique of using the Department of Justice in a political role, and that’s what this is. That’s all this is — they’re failing miserably, so they lied to the American people.''

The DOJ on Friday said it was suing Georgia over new voting restrictions enacted as part of GOP efforts to limit voting by mail and have greater legislative control over how elections are run following former President Donald Trump’s loss in the 2020 elections.

"This lawsuit filed is the first of many steps we are taking to ensure that all eligible voters can cast a vote [and] that all lawful votes are counted and that every voter has access to accurate information," Attorney General Merrick Garland said at a news conference Friday.

Civil Rights Division leader Kristen Clarke said the Georgia law is aimed at Black and minority voters.

"These legislative actions occurred at a time when the Black population in Georgia continues to steadily increase and after a historic election that saw record voter turnout across the state, particularly for absentee voting, which Black voters are now more likely to use than white voters," Clarke said during the news conference.

"Our complaint challenges several provisions of SB 202 on the grounds that they were adopted with the intent to deny or a bridge, Black citizens, equal access to the political process," she added.

Like Collins, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp was fuming about the DOJ challenge, calling it ''disgusting.''

''Let me be clear: The Department of Justice lawsuit announced today is legally and constitutionally dead wrong. Their faults and baseless accusations are quite honestly disgusting,'' Kemp, a Republican, said at a news conference where he called the suit a ''politically motivated assault on the rule of law."

''I can’t say I’m surprised,'' he added. ''The president and his administration, Stacey Abrams, and their far-left allies have lied about the Election Integrity Act from the beginning.''

