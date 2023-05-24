Dick Morris to Newsmax: CNN's Fall in Ratings 'Well Deserved'

Dick Morris told Newsmax on Wednesday that the network's recent ratings jump over CNN is "well deserved," noting that people "want to know what's going on, and the only place to do that is Newsmax."

CNN's ratings have fallen since the network hosted a town hall with former President Donald Trump just after a jury found him liable for sexually abusing and defaming columnist E. Jean Carroll. Morris, who hosts "Dick Morris Democracy" on Newsmax, told "John Bachman Now," "Those ratings declines for them and increases for you are well deserved."

He added, "People are interested in learning about the Trump campaign, and the Republican primary, and Trump versus [Florida Gov. Ron] DeSantis. The only place to go is Newsmax, because Fox [News] is biased against Trump and CNN is biased against them both. So Newsmax is kind of the only place that covers them fairly."

Morris went on to say, "This is not just a regular election; this is not just a regular election season: The fate of America rests on this election, literally. And we lost it in 2020. If we don't regain it in '24 it won't be there for us to regain in '28."

He added, "With those stakes, [people] want to know what's going on, and the only place to do that is Newsmax."

Morris continued, "I know in my own show, 'Democracy,' at 7:30 every Saturday night, we really explain what's happening. For example, right now, what's going on is that DeSantis is trying to move Trump to the right by taking strong right-wing positions on abortion in the hopes that Trump either won't follow, in which case he could lose the caucuses in Iowa, or will follow, in which case he might not be able to get general election votes over abortion. And the people who are sponsoring DeSantis — never-Trumpers — after they beat Trump, their day is made and they don't much care who takes his place."

Morris concluded, "You'll get the truth of that here, but you won't get it on Fox or anyplace else."

