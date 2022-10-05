Rep. Greg Steube to Newsmax: Biden Using Every Opportunity to Push Climate Agenda

President Joe Biden is politicizing the tragedy of Hurricane Ian to talk about climate change, Rep. Greg Steube, R-Fla., lamented on Newsmax.

Democrats "use every opportunity and every tragedy that we have going on in this country to try to push their agenda on the American people, and this is no exception," Steube told Wednesday's "Prime News" with Jenn Pellegrino, reacting to the president's speech in Florida.

Biden told the media on his visit to hurricane-ravaged Florida that "the biggest thing this governor has done, and some of the others have done, they've recognized this thing called global warming. The world is changing."

Steube was annoyed.

"So we're going talk about climate change when people, literally, still have their homes flooded?" Steube asked. "We're still trying to rescue people and do search and rescue missions, and he's going to use the opportunity to try to talk about climate change. And we can look at all the statistics and all the numbers; this isn't due to climate change; this is just due to the fact that we had a major hurricane hit our state."

"It was a tremendous hurricane that hit our country," Steube continued, "and we should be focused on saving people, getting people food and water, getting them energy, getting them fuel, and getting them back on their feet. And, of course, the Democrats want to take this as an opportunity to politicize their agenda."

